T8 chance ‘medium to relatively high’ tomorrow 

Macau’s typhoon signal no. 3 is expected to remain at least until tomorrow as Typhoon Nalgae is closer to Macau than expected.

The Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) raised the warning to T3 at 3 a.m. today.

The weather bureau has warned that more showers and strong winds are expected tonight under the influence of the outer rainbands of the typhoon, adding that the typhoon will pass within 100 km southwest of Macau in the afternoon tomorrow.

The possibility of issuing T8 tomorrow is “medium to relatively high” because the forecast track and the degree of weakening is still uncertain.

Under the joint influence of Nalgae and the northeast monsoon, local winds will reach a wind level scale of 5-6 and have gusts. It will be more cloudy with occasional showers tonight. It is expected to be cloudy with frequent showers and cooler in the next few days.

The SMG also warned that “there will be about 0.2 meters height of flooding in the Southern Inner Harbor area in [tomorrow].”

In Hong Kong, the T3 typhoon warning signal would remain in force before 6 a.m. tomorrow. The Hong Kong Observatory will consider issuing a T8 signal during the day. LV