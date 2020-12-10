Taipa construction accident leaves one dead

A construction worker was killed in an accident in which he was buried by falling earth at a construction site near the Light Rail Transit’s Ocean Station on Tuesday, the government has announced.

At the time of the accident, the 50-year-old male non-resident worker from mainland China, surnamed Liang, was working in a 2.5-meter deep pit, which was dug to facilitate the sewage pipe construction project tendered by the Municipal Affairs Bureau.

While he was in the course of stabilizing one of the pit walls, earth from the other wall came loose, burying the worker. Firefighters arrived at the scene and unearthed the man, who was not breathing and had no heartbeat upon rescue.

The victim sustained bone fractures to the head and the neck and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident has prompted a suspension of the construction until the Labour Affairs Bureau deems it safe. The bureau will investigate the cause of the incident. Should any malpractice be discovered, the contractor will be penalized.

Extra training sessions will also be provided to the contractors.

The bureau has also sent its condolences to the family of the victim and pledged to offer any assistance as needed. AL