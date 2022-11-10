Taipa Houses to finally run Macanese-style restaurant 2023

The government has launched a public tender for restaurant operators to take over a Macanese-style restaurant at the Taipa Houses for two years, in line with its goal to promote the local culture.

In the Official Gazette, the government stated that bids are open until December 30, with the opening of tenders to be held on January 4, 2023.

As part of the criteria, only local residents or companies with at least half of their capital held by Macau residents qualify as potential bidders.

In 2016, the parties behind the project to revitalize the Taipa Houses-Museum agreed not to open a Portuguese restaurant on the site.

The decision was based on “a significant number of opinions from concerned citizens about the possibility that such a project would affect the surrounding environment.”

The group has since decided to “suspend the plan, keeping the original function of the building as a touristic interest house.”

Former Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, had initiated the revamp of the five Taipa Houses-Museum with the goal of promoting Portuguese and Macanese culture. LV