Taipa LRT records highest daily passenger count

Since the beginning of this year and the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions for transport, the Taipa’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) has been seeing an increase in the number of passengers, reaching 3,550 in January, 4,750 in February and March, and 6,500 in April, which is the highest figure on record since the end of a free ride campaign in February 2020. The LRT has been strongly impacted by Covid-19 as it only saw between 1,100 and 2,600 in the past three years. Following this positive momentum, the operator of the LRT announced an increase in services from April 29 to May 7, with nine-minute-interval-runs between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., instead of the current 10 to 15 minute schedule. The LRT network is expected to extend all the way to Barra later this year, and to Hengqin next year.

