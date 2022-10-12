Taipa Northeast Sports Centre reopens to public

From October 12, the multisport pavilion and tennis court and online booking service of the Taipa Northeast Sports Centre will reopen to the public. The facility will return to the public sports facilities list after being used as a nucleic acid test sampling station for some time. According to the Sports Bureau (ID), the center has been cleaned and disinfected prior to the reopening to ensure the safety of sports users. The number of visitors inside the sports facilities will be limited to avoid crowds.

ID also stated that the squash court is currently undergoing maintenance and will be reopened once repairs are completed.

UM appoints new Portuguese Department head

The University of Macau (UM) has appointed João Veloso, a Portuguese linguist, as head of the Department of Portuguese within the Faculty of Arts and Humanities. Veloso was a pro-rector of the University of Porto, one of the three major universities in Portugal. He has served as president and director of different academic associations for linguists and teachers in Portugal, with extensive experience in teaching, research, management, and knowledge transfer. There are approximately 800 students learning Portuguese and 40 professors teaching Portuguese at UM.