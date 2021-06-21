Taishan Plant | Environmentalist calls for review of nuclear incident communication mechanism

In response to recent public concerns about the safety of the Taishan Nuclear Power Station, environmental group Green Future Macau has argued that the current nuclear incident communication mechanism of the SAR government is inadequate.

Joe Chan, vice president of Green Future Macau, said that although the safety issue that occurred this time was a low-level incident and there is no need for the public to panic, the safety of nuclear power plants and the related emergency response processes should still be of concern to the community.

Chan said that the current communication protocol between the Macau government and Guangdong Province places the former in a passive position. The local authorities can only wait for news from Guangdong Province.

He stressed that the emergency response mechanism needs to be reviewed and improved to cope with emergencies, and stated that it is also necessary for the government to raise public awareness so that harm can be minimized in the event of a nuclear incident.

The advocate called on the government to take a proactive role in the communication system, such as sending staff to participate in the regular meetings of nuclear power stations, and conducting nuclear accident drills to teach the public how to evacuate in the event of a nuclear accident. Staff reporter