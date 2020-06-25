Taiwan accepting entrants under certain conditions

Certain Macau and Hong Kong residents, as well as select people of other nationalities, will be allowed to enter Taiwan from June 29, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control announced yesterday.

This is the second time the jurisdiction has relaxed its border restrictions in the last week. It was previously announced that entry restrictions on non-Taiwanese students studying on the island would be relaxed. The students will be allowed to resume their studies in Taiwan as a result.

Now Taiwan is accepting applications for some non-sightseeing visits.

Foreign nationals who wish to enter Taiwan for reasons other than sightseeing or social visits can make an application to the authorities. Macau and Hong Kong residents, on the other hand, can make an application if they are traveling for humanitarian, business, employment and immigration reasons, or they are the spouse of a Taiwanese resident.

In addition to an official approval, Taiwan also requires a health declaration to be submitted online prior to the flight. An English-language version of a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test report must be presented to the airlines prior to check-in.

Even with all these measures, entrants are still required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. AL