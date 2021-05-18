Taiwan closes borders to foreigners and transit passengers

In an effort to better control the current wave of infections, Taiwan will close its borders to foreigners and transit passengers from tomorrow, its Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday.

After the measure takes effect, only Taiwanese citizens and legal residents will be allowed to enter Taiwan.

For the time being, the ban is expected to last one month from May 19 to June 18.

Foreigners who need to enter Taiwan for emergency or humanitarian reasons may apply for an exemption prior to their departure for the island. Even with an entry permit, the individual will still need to comply with travel and immigration control measures.

The CECC has previously implemented a similar policy attempting to control the spread of several mutated strains of SARS-CoV-2 to the island. The last such suspension was implemented from January 1 to February 28 this year.

Macau gov’t closely monitoring effect

As the summer holidays approach and Macau students studying in Taiwan may wish to return to Macau, they will be, under current conditions, allowed to reenter Taiwan after their holiday, since they should possess a residence card issued by the Taiwanese authorities.

Nonetheless, Macau students studying in other parts of the world, such as Europe and the Americas, may feel the impact to a greater degree, as many of them had planned to transit through Taipei.

The new policy will also have an impact on Macanese who need to travel outside the Greater China Region, such as individuals who need to conduct business in Europe or the Americas.

Questions on Macau’s response on the situation were raised at the weekly health press conference yesterday.

Chan Iok Wai, Chief of the Student Department of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEDJ), stated that the government was paying close attention to the situation.

He said that several bureaus were in close communication to manage the effects of the policy. “We are discussing if there are any other means by which they can return,” Chan said.

914 individuals wishing to return

From last weekend to yesterday, 914 individuals expressed their intentions in a DSEDJ survey to return to Macau between May and September. Of these, 690 are Macau students currently studying in Taiwan – about 500 of which plan to return in June or July.

Meanwhile, Lau Fong Chi, Chief of the Department of Communications and External Relations of the Macao Government Tourism Office, admitted that because the announcement came at such short notice, the office was still negotiating with other local departments.

Taiwan only announced the policy early yesterday afternoon.

Moreover, Lau reminded local members of the public to reconsider their need to “conduct tourism abroad or leave Macau for [other places].”

If the need for arises, she recommended these potential travelers to note flight schedules and government travel advice.