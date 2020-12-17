Taiwan open for talks to discuss returnee students

Taiwan is open to having talks on quarantine measures for Macau students when they return to the jurisdiction, Chen Shih-chung, Commander of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a press conference yesterday.

However, Chen stressed that Taiwan will not proactively lower the bar for entry.

For the time being, the nearly 4,000 Macau students studying in Taiwan have to quarantine when they arrive in both jurisdictions. This means the total length of quarantine is 28 days.

Currently, Macau has been officially categorized as low-risk jurisdiction by Taiwan. In contrast, Taiwan is still considered as jurisdiction with moderate-risk by Macau. The SAR is still requiring entrants from Taiwan to quarantine.

At the press conference for his second Policy Address, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng remarked that Macau could not yet consider Taiwan as being low risk because it still had imported cases each day.

Furthermore, the government head was quite dissatisfied with Taiwan continuing to bar entrants from Macau. He said, “Not that I don’t want to discuss it, but that discussion wasn’t possible.”

A petition has been started by Macau students currently in Taiwan regarding the matter. It has so far attracted 700 signatures in support of easing quarantine measures for them in the two relatively low-risk jurisdictions. AL