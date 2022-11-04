Taiwan to accept group tours from Hong Kong, Macau

Taiwan is slated to receive tourists on package tours traveling from Hong Kong and Macau from November 7, according to the Mainland Affairs Council.

In the recent announcement by the council, the region said it will accept tour groups of between five to 40 tourists from Monday.

These travelers should go through travel agencies registered with the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

Meanwhile, the council stated that they would continue to gradually adjust entry measures for visitors coming from Hong Kong, Macau, and the mainland, to ensure national security and protect citizens’ rights while striking a balance between economic development and Covid control and prevention.

In the announcement, the council also stated that the decision to receive tourists from the SARs without requiring them to undergo quarantine also applies to visitors who are seeking white-collar jobs on the island and to those coming for religious purposes, as well as mainland students.

In October, Taiwan opened its borders to foreign arrivals. However, it has different border policies for people from mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong due to the “lack of reciprocity,” according to a report by Taipei Times.

According to Taipei Times, the policy would be “subject to rolling reviews according to Covid-19 pandemic conditions, the state of cross-strait ties and other factors,” officials said at the time.