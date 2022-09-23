Taiwan to gradually lift quarantine-upon-arrival next month

Meanwhile, in Taiwan, the government yesterday announced several updates to Covid-19 measures and entry restrictions.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday that it will adjust the quarantine policy for arriving travelers in two phases. The first phase will start at 00:00 on September 29 – as per incoming flight’s scheduled arrival time – the CECC will adopt the rule of one person per room for the first three days of quarantine.

In the second phase, based on developments in the COVID-19 situation, border controls will be relaxed by lifting quarantine and enforcing a seven-day self-initiated epidemic prevention measure, which is scheduled to take effect on October 13.

Despite the lifting of quarantine requirements, SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen tests will be required after arrival.

At the same time, the government in Taiwan has also announced the lifting of the entry ban on some entrants from September 29.

Entry rights of nationalities who were allowed to enter Taiwan without a visa prior to the entry ban will be regained from the aforementioned date. They will not need prior approval for entry if they are entering for the purposes of engaging in activities that do not require permission, such as business, exhibitions, inspections, international exchanges, family visits, sightseeing, and social visits.

Prior to the border closure, Portuguese citizens were allowed to enter Taiwan visa-free.

Meanwhile, Macau residents will only be accepted for entry for the purposes of visiting relatives, attending funerals or conducting business activities.

The current entry restrictions in Taiwan were imposed on Jan. 1, 2021.