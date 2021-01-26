Taiwanese returning home from Macau passes away during quarantine

A Taiwanese man who had returned home to Taiwan from Macau passed away during his quarantine-upon-arrival period, according to a report by Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

Taiwan authorities have preliminarily ruled out the possibility of homicide.

The 50-year-old man returned to Taiwan from Macau on January 15. According to the Covid-19 measures in place, he was required to undergo mandatory quarantine at one of the designated hotels in Tainan, the city of his habitual residence. It is the first death during quarantine recorded in the city.

The hotel in which he underwent quarantine is located in the city’s Annan District.

Citing information from the authorities, the report pointed out that the man had a history of diabetes. Before starting his trip back home from Macau, he tested negative to Covid-19 after undergoing the SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test.

He reported no symptoms upon arrival in Taiwan.

At 1:25 p.m. during a routine follow-up operation on Sunday, the man disclosed to a health staff that he was experiencing swelling in his lower limbs. Later, when the hotel staff attempted to contact the man, no response was received. At 10 p.m. on Sunday, authorities unlocked the hotel room door and found the man dead.

A post-mortem investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of death, according to the report. AL