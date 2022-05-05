Taiwan’s liberalized residency plan for Macau, HK still in limbo

Taiwanese politicians’ efforts to push forward a set of less stringent residency regulations for Macau and Hong Kong residents have not yet resulted in any agreement, news reports on the island said.

During a meeting discussing the matter, members called for a halting of the proposed relaxed residency requirements, which should have commenced May 1, judging by similar plans, some of which are currently in force, as cited in the English section of the Central News Agency.

On April 29, the Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan announced a halt to the implementation. A main reason for doing so was security concerns raised by the island’s lawmakers.

A major highlight of the new regulations is that Macau and Hong Kong residents would be eligible to apply for permanent residence in Taiwan after working there for five consecutive years. In addition they would have to earn double the local minimum wage in the fifth year.

Existing regulations permit Macau and Hong Kong residents to apply for residency on the island provided that they meet certain criteria, such as making an eligible investment of NTD6 million (approx. MOP1.65 million).

Amendments to regulations do not have to be passed by the Taiwan legislature, but the legislature is vested with the power to intervene. AL