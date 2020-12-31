Taiwan’s stricter travel restrictions portend worsened Macau’s connectivity

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday that the destination will ban all foreign arrivals, with just a few exceptions, effective from January 1, 2021.

CECC also stated that Taiwan will suspend all transit flights through its airports as well.The decisions were made yesterday following the discovery of the first imported case of mutated coronavirus strain in Taiwan on the same day.

The new Covid-19 mutation hailing from the U.K. is said to be 70% more contagious than the original strain. The latest changes to Taiwan’s travel restriction bode a bad omen for Macau. The city will soon see a further reduced connectivity with other parts of the world, in particular Europe, as Taiwan had served as an integral transiting hub for long-haul flights between Macau and other countries further away.

A few exceptions apply to resident visa holders, diplomats, businesspeople with special entry permits, spouses and children of Taiwan’s citizens, persons approved under humanitarian considerations, and others with special entry permits.

The same rules apply to arrivals from Hong Kong, Macau and China.In addition, all arrivals to Taiwan are required to present a negative Covid-19 test report and arrange a proof of a quarantine facility before their departures from January 15 next year. Staff Reporter