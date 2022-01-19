Talent committee secretary-general sacked, Elsie Ao Ieong takes new authority

Secretary-general of the Talent Development Committee (SCDT), Chao Chong Hang, will be removed from the position from Lunar New Year’s Day, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announced in the recent Official Gazette.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, has been vested with Chao’s executive power at the SCDT, the government head announced in an Executive Order.

Appointed to the position on October 15 last year, Chao was set to serve for at least a year, according to local news outlet All About Macau.

Despite this, Ho has authorized Ao Ieong, vice president of the SCDT, to make decisions relating to the assignment of construction and engineering bids of up to MOP90 million and product and service bids of up to MOP45 million.

Power that is barred from downstream authorization by law will remain with the government head, who is also the president of the SCDT.

The government has so far not provided a justification or explanation behind the change in position, nor has it announced any successor for the position.

The public consultation on talent acquisition concluded on December 24, 2021. The concluding report for the consultation is still being compiled. AL