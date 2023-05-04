Talents committee launches internships in the mainland for key industries

The Talents Development Committee (SCDT) has launched an internship program directed at Macau youngsters to go to the mainland and experience work in key industries, the Committee has said in a press statement.

The program offers 15 non-remunerated internships to local residents currently enrolled in the third year or higher of a degree course, a master’s course, or doctoral studies in Macau or aboard.

The SCDT said the internships plan is intended to promote the training of young talent in Macau’s key industries which will then contribute to the promotion of the development of the “adequate diversification of the economy.”

The plan is said to be co-organized by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and will focus mostly on companies with operations within the Greater Bay Area and Cooperation Zone.

Selected candidates will undertake a six-week internship in companies such as the Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group and Shanghai Nio, and will cover areas such as medicine manufacturing, food engineering, scientific research management, simulation of the kinetic energy of intelligent vehicles, quality management of industrialized manufacturing, energy operation and customer attraction, areas that are closely related to the “Big health” industry as well as high technology. Application procedures are open until May 22.

The complete program can be consulted at the SCDT website: www2.scdt.gov.mo/zh-hant/reward/teenager_plan1/regulation.

The committee noted that it is up to the host institution to decide on the professional orientation or training method of the candidates. Trainees who have completed the internship and fulfilled the obligations will be issued an internship certificate.

During the internship period, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will provide each intern with a subsidy to be mandatorily transferred to a bank account owned by the intern with a mainland bank, including, a living allowance of RMB3,000 per person and a housing allowance of RMB3,000 per person, which will be provided in installments (RMB1,000 per week).

The same entity will also provide personal accident insurance, while the Macau government will be in charge of transportation fares, fees and taxes as well as travel accident insurance for traveling between Macau and the internship location.

The remaining costs related to accommodation and food expenses are to be borne by the interns.