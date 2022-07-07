Tally grows to 1,168 positive cases

Adding to the the 1,087 cases found up to midnight of July 5, the authorities have been able to confirm a total of 81 additional cases as of 4 p.m. yesterday, putting the tally, for the time being, at 1,168 cases in this local outbreak alone.

Dr. Leong Iek Hou also mentioned that there has been a higher incidence of cases in the community. Cases identified in the community are over three-fold in number compared to the cases found in the areas under confinement.

Still, the official said that the figures were “according to the expected and previously forecasted [number],” adding that this is the purpose of the citywide nucleic acid tests (NAT) mass testing that is ongoing.

“This is exactly the purpose and the goal, to find all the people contaminated within the community so we can break the transmission chain,” Leong concluded.

As of 10 p.m. last night, a total of 349,842 samples have been collected during the fifth round of the citywide mass testing. 153,996 have yielded negative results, while a total of 16 mixed samples tested positive.

Also, as of 3 p.m. yesterday, out of 413,000 residents, 18 tested positive in their rapid antigen tests, 13 of whom were in the community. RM