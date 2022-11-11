Tap Seac Craft Market to feature over 100 stalls

The Tap Seac Craft Market will run from November 17 to 20 and from November 24 to 27, featuring Hong Kong singer Rocky Chan as a performing guest. The market will feature over 100 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls containing elements of local cultural heritage, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Moreover, there will be creative food stalls and musical performances by singers from Macau and mainland China. In addition, a number of creative handicraft workshops will be held during the event, including workshops for families.

Labor bureau partners with FAOM for job-matching

The Labour Affairs Bureau will co-host a job-matching session with the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) on November 17 to 18, offering 110 jobs. On the first morning, there will be a matchmaking session for the telecommunications sector, with 17 jobs on offer for functions such as direct line agent, customer service director, network technician and telecommunications. On November 18, there will be a job-matching session for the building administration sector, with 50 jobs on offer. On the afternoon of the same day, a session for the security sector will take place, with 43 jobs on offer. The sessions will be held at FAOM’s headquarters and registration starts today on the DSAL website.