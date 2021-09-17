TASTE OF EDESIA | Gourmet and glamour

The Ritz-Carlton Café has teamed up with artisanal jewelry brand Les Néréides to present an exclusive seafood promotion that pairs perfectly with their latest collection, “Out At Sea,” a collaboration evoking the glittering glamour of the French seaside as well as fresh gourmet gems of the ocean.

To savor an authentic taste of the French seaside, one can try the French Oyster Platter, which includes a dozen French oysters, ranging from the classic Gillardeau to David Herve Speciale Royale served with various condiments, such as cocktail sauce, Thai spicy sauce and Mignonette sauce. For hot plate, the BBQ Seafood Platter has a robust selection; Grilled Boston Lobster and Tiger Prawns, Scallop Gratin, Oysters done in Kilpatrick and Mornay styles, Canadian Black Mussels cooked in Chardonnay, and favourites like Fried Calamari and Beer Battered Sole. Last but not least, the Chilled Seafood Platter offers a mouthwatering display, with Boston Lobster, Alaskan King Crab Legs, Tiger Prawns, Scallops on the half shell, Canadian Black Mussels, and Razor Clams, as well as four freshly shucked Oysters Fine de Claire.