Taste of Edesia | Luxury with more than a view 

The dramatic skyline of the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai is one of the most unique sights of modern China. A masterpiece of contemporary luxury on the Pudong waterfront, Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai takes its place within Harbour City, a 25-hectare mixed-use development comprising office towers, residences, high-end retail and dynamic entertainment, plus extensive landscaped gardens. It is ideally situated within walking distance of corporate offices and tourist sites, and offers direct access to the idyllic Huangpu riverside promenade. The Shanghai Metropolitan Marine Yacht Club is on the hotel’s doorstep, enabling guests to enjoy sunset cruises along the river.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by friendly and attentive staff. An experienced team of Mandarin Oriental butlers is on hand right away to provide personalised service for every guest.

Designed by world-renowned architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica, the suites embody both modern elegance and supreme comfort, featuring guest-centric technology and sweeping views over the Huangpu River, the Bund and the Shanghai skyline.

Expressing style and artistry, the establishment houses the most extensive hotel collection of Chinese contemporary art in the city. A total of 4,000 original artworks are on display throughout the hotel’s public spaces and guest rooms, more than half of which are bespoke commissions by local Chinese artists.

At Mandarin Oriental Pudong, foodies are in for a treat. From the impressive in-room dining menu that resembles a dictionary to celebrity chefs and cutting-edge epicurean experiences, it is clear that the hotel is an establishment made for discerning gourmets.

Leading the world class dining choices is the one Michelin-star Yong Yi Ting, which offers exquisite Jiang Nan Chinese cuisine. The restaurant serves authentic Shanghai cuisine, embracing the culinary styles of Shanghai and its neighbouring provinces, Jiangsu and Zhejiang. The latest seasonal menu includes a delicious Signature oven-baked hairy crab meat souffle that blends the umami characteristic of the sea with sumptuous texture of egg protein. For dessert, guest must not miss the Double-boiled milk custard with black sesame and black truffle.

The elegant restaurant, inspired by Chinese Imperial culture, has six opulent private dining rooms, some of which open directly into a landscaped courtyard. Yong Yi Ting also has a Chef’s Table with a show kitchen for special degustation meals and cooking demonstrations, plus a wine cellar with a global selection of fine wines and a tasting table.

Twenty premium Chinese teas, including several rare varieties, plus a handcrafted Jiang Nan dim sum lunch menu are additional highlights.

Finally, a luxurious stay at one of the most distinctive hotels in Shanghai is not complete without a spa treatment. At the spa, guests can enjoy signature therapies, advanced beauty and holistic wellness treatments within a soothing Zen oasis.

The comprehensive range of massage and beauty treatments incorporates the latest techniques and products for anti-aging, body firming and skincare therapies. In addition to 13 private spa and beauty suites, the incredible spa also has a private consultation space offering Visia complexion analysis. Irene Sam, MDT