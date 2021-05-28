TASTE OF EDESIA | Whiskey with New York heritage

Celebrating The St. Regis Bar’s New York heritage and the city’s renowned whiskey culture, “A Flight of Whiskey” at Macau’s St. Regis Bar offers whiskey lovers four of the finest whiskeys specially sourced from distilleries in New York itself. Highlights include Hudson Baby Bourbon Whiskey, a classic bourbon whiskey distilled from 100% New York corn aged in new charred American oak barrels, with caramel and sweet vanilla notes, a touch of rye spiciness to the tongue and Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey from the oldest and largest whiskey distillery in New York City’s Brooklyn and using corn grown in the state and malted barley from the United Kingdom.

To complement the exemplary whiskey selection, culinary experts have also fashioned four tantalising bites designed to enhance and provide balance to the flavours of each of the distilled spirits such as light oak smoked salmon with almond cream and rye pumpernickel, a brown butter honey and corn custard tartlet, an indulgent cherry foie gras and a meltingly smooth jaffa chocolate truffle.