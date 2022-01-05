Tax bureau rolls out two new e-services for business

Business users of e-services provided by the Financial Services Bureau (DSF) will now have the option to assign specific authorizations to their registered list of account administrators.

When using the government’s single-account platform in the initial version of the DSF’s business e-services system, administrators had the option of registering several accounts for a company account to ensure they had independent access to the DSF services portal.

The new upgrade facilitates the granting of specific authorizations. In the new version, the administrator of the company account on the DSF portal will be able to give different authorizations to each team member, allowing them to conduct operations at pre-determined levels.

The feature is similar to the one that has been used for several years to manage Facebook pages.

Another feature made available allows employees of a company authorized to sign and submit digital tax declaration forms on the DSF portal to verify their identity using a personally chosen passcode.

Previously the only option was to wait for an identification text message. This option for verification remains available, with authorized users now able to choose either the passcode or a verification text message when they submit tax declaration forms to the DSF. AL