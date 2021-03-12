Taxi driver group prepares to sue meter company over compulsory fee

A group comprised of a number of taxi drivers is in the process of taking legal action against the taxi meter company on the accusation of “non-consensual fees.”

The concerned group has disclosed that they have made a down payment to their lawyer. The 50 drivers forming the group are planning to sue the company for charging fees on no legal grounds.

The group accuses the company of forcing them to pay a deposit of MOP5,000, in addition to a monthly service fee of MOP300.

Meanwhile, the group has also revealed that two taxis, whose taxi meters had been newly installed, failed the government vehicle test. It required the drivers to pay extra money in order to obtain a re-examination. The group, therefore, doubts the reliability of the new taxi meter.

Meanwhile, director-general of Associação dos Comerciantes e Operários de Automóveis de Macau, Leng Sai Vai, revealed that the government is paying only MOP150 per month to the company.

Moreover, approximately 500 taxi drivers have, as of the end of last year, refused to pay the monthly service fee.

He hopes the government can conduct further extensive communications with the taxi driver industry to clear up confusion. AL