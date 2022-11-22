Taxi driver hits pedestrian in Taipa, victim in a coma

A 32-year-old taxi driver is being charged with reckless driving and bodily harm due to negligence, in a case that took place Friday (November 18) in Taipa, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has announced.

The taxi driven by the man hit a pedestrian on a zebra crossing that links the two sides of the road between Taipa’s Olympic Sports Center (Stadium) and the Olympic Swimming Pool.

The victim was a 30-year-old local man who suffered severe injuries and, according to the PSP report, is currently in a coma at the public hospital.

According to an investigation by the PSP after the accident, the driver started his route at the Hengqin border post, and during the trip, he exceeded the speed limit on several occasions. The police caught him speeding over 80 km/h at least twice.

Just before the accident, the driver committed another serious driving offense by overtaking other vehicles and running over the chevron markings on the pavement.

He has already been presented to a judge to face charges that may result in a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine in the equivalent of 240 days for the first charge and up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine for the second.

A PSP spokesperson told the media that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, as he was tested and passed the breathalyzer test.