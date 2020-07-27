Taxi driver support for HK national security law now under investigation

The Public Prosecutions Office (MP) will investigate the legality of a series of messages and posters placed in some taxis in Macau, which praised the approval and enforcement of China’s National Security Law in the neighboring Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

According to a report by the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the case was initially investigated by the police in June before being passed to the jurisdiction of the MP, who will continue the probe and determine whether such actions are considered legal under local law provisions.

In early June, the Macau Transport Commerce Chamber staged an event at the Macau Port of the Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in which approximately 300 taxis participated, and exhibited posters and message banners showing support for the controversial national security law in Hong Kong.

Several reports at the time noted that the cooperative event included the cars circulating around Macau for several days exhibiting the same material, which was a paid advertising stunt that several sectors of society claimed was an act of illegal advertising.

In the PSP statement, the police force said it is working to answer questions regarding the initiative, which should become clearer following the MP’s investigation.

This incident came just one day after a parade through the streets of Macau was also organized in support of the law. The so-called “red bus event,” organized by a local association, has already been investigated and referred to the MP, as Ma Chio Hong, head of the Division of Operation and Communications of the PSP had announced on June 16.

At the time of the announcement, Ma admitted that the case had generated a lot of public attention and concern, noting that there were allegations that the event might have violated the law on assembly and protest due to the lack of prior information to the PSP on the intention to hold such an activity.

The parade started at the Macao Science Center and ended in Iao Hon District, with stops at the Macau Tower, the A-Ma Temple, and the Kun Iam Temple.