Taxi group leader advises using taxi recorder to investigate complaints

Kuok Leong Son, executive director Macao Taxi Driver Mutual Association, hopes that the government can use taxi recorder data to help verify complaints that have been made against drivers.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has recently published statistics on cases related to taxis that it received last year. The bureau received 2.5 fold more complaints about drivers’ service attitude compared with the previous year.

When commenting on the figures and comparisons, Kuok felt “reserved” about them, as it explained to local newspaper Macao Daily News. In contrast, he suggested the government conduct a selective review on complaints received by DSAT.

All taxis in Macau are required to have a taxi recorder –equipment that incorporates the functions of taxi meter, receipt printer, GPS system, voice and video recorder, as well as emergency alarm – installed.

By retrieving data from the taxi recorder, Kuok thinks DSAT can verify complaints on taxi drivers and determine if drivers’ attitude was really dissatisfactory or if there were misunderstandings.

Kuok said, when a taxi recorder was not mandatory, some drivers may have been a little rude to passengers. As taxi recorders became mandatory in 2020, Kuok thinks the device may be used to verify complaints, which he finds fair to both complainants and defendants.

Furthermore, Kuok said, more passengers have expressed in the recent two years that they saw improvements in taxi services. Some were willing to offer tips to drivers if they experienced satisfactory services.

Kuok also finds merely announcing figures without disclosing details unfair to taxi drivers. As such, he finds it best to make use of technological skills to review complaints, which will eventually help improve service quality.

Data issued by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) revealed that 14 cases of refusal of service had been received in the first two months this year. Kuok suspects it might have been caused by change of shifts, when taxi drivers are not supposed to take passengers.

The car roof lamp, he said, cannot be turned off unless the taxi is off or is carrying passengers.

Over half of last year’s taxi complaints concern driver attitudes

Last year, 63% of complaints related to taxi received by the Transport Bureau (DSAT) concerned the service attitude of taxi drivers. The bureau received a total of 780 complaints in 2021. Amounting to 493 complaints, the number of complaints on drivers’ service last year has risen dramatically from the previous year’s number, which was only 198. Meanwhile, 52 complaints were filed regarding taxi equipment, particularly taxi meters. Seventeen suggestions were received. The remainder were categorized as “other” comments. Unlike previous years, last year the DSAT did not disclose the number of cases discovered by its officers.