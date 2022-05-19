TCM to be a major industry in Hengqin: Zone Plan

The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was selected as a key development area of the biomedicine industry in Guangdong Province, officials announced at a recent press conference of the Medical Products Administration of Guangdong Province.

As stated in the General Plan for Building the Hengqin Cooperation Zone, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), one of Macau’s signature businesses, will be a major industry in Hengqin.

The Hengqin-based TCM Science & Technology Industrial Park of Cooperation Between Guangdong & Macao has also become an important platform for the local TCM industry.

It is currently home to over 220 companies, of which 54 are Macau-funded enterprises involved in the fields of TCM, cosmetics, healthcare products, medical devices, and medical services.

In addition, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Summit on High-quality TCM Development, as well as the Biomedicine & Health Industrial Cluster Innovation Conference (Hengqin) will also be held in Cooperation Zone permanently.

Guangdong has also been increasing its opening-up level to Hong Kong and Macau in sectors like finance, law, architecture, and tourism. For instance, the quota for vehicles from Macau entering Hengqin has increased by 10,000. Guangdong has now become the first choice of entrepreneurship on the Chinese mainland for Hong Kong and Macau youths.