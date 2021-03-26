TDM appoints Silva as Portuguese TV channel news department chief

Yesterday, the public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) Executive Committee appointed veteran journalist Jorge Silva as the new news department coordinator of the Portuguese TV channel, the Times learned.

The appointment, which is effective immediately, comes after last week’s resignation from the previous department head, João Pedro Marques.

Silva, a news anchor at TDM since 1986, has performed several duties over his 35 years working at the local TV station, including the role of Portuguese news editor.

Silva confirmed the appointment to the Times, but declined to make any further comments regarding the new post saying only that “it is a challenge.”

According to TDM’s Executive Committee order, Marques will return to his previous career post within the public broadcaster, with the effective date backdated to March 17. RM