TDM’s new directive allegedly bans journalists performing arts

A planned performance from local band Concrete/Lotus at the Lusofonia Festival was cancelled this weekend because a lead vocalist’s employer allegedly prevented her from participating in any public performances, according to an announcement from the band, Hoje Macau reported late last week.

The vocalist is a journalist at TDM, which considered that any participation in such activities would “belittle the company’s image,” the band said in a statement shared on Facebook.

The band apologized to their fans for the cancellation of the concert, and thanked the Cultural Affairs Bureau for supporting local artists, as well as the production team at the Lusofonia Festival, who “always made [the band] feel at home.”

The announcement was made on Thursday, one day before the start of the Lusofonia Festival. Concrete/Lotus said the edict from the journalist’s company came very suddenly, giving them no choice but to cancel the show. The band member has been prevented from participating in musical acts or any other such artistic activities in the future because of claims that this would affect the image of the company.

Many friends of the band and singer herself commented on the post with their reactions to the reasons behind the cancellation. Some claimed it was “revolting,” as well as questioning how the television and radio company could consider one of their employees “having different skills and talents as ‘bad image.’”

The band thanked fans for their ongoing support, and said that “Concrete/Lotus hopes to return soon in the same format.”

TDM Macau has yet to release any statement on the matter.

The Times has learned that the alleged directive includes other restrictions, for instance, prohibiting journalists to be engaged in the production or promotion of personal, independent vlogs (video blogs) “of artistic” nature.

In August, Beijing’s culture authority ordered China’s entertainment industry to ban stars with “incorrect” political positions, who behave unethically, or have “effeminate” male styles.

The directive was aimed at promoting “revolutionary culture,” as the leader called for “national rejuvenation,” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture and religion. Staff reporter