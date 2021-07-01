Teacher-development key in consultation on non-tertiary education

Consultation on mid- to long-term planning for Non-tertiary Education has garnered 978 submissions in a 49-day period. The five topics of most concern are the nurturing aspect of teaching, infant education, teaching a sense of happiness, further revision of curricula, teaching and assessment, as well as refining innovative and technological education. Some opinions called for the elimination of squeeze-in education, education through memorization or model-answer style education.

Lawmaker Becky Song calls for accelerated urban renewal

Incumbent lawmaker Becky Song hopes urban renewal and the introduction of elderly hostels can be accelerated. Residents complained to the lawmaker about the poor hygiene conditions in Iao Hon, where it is reported there are not enough trash cans and trash is scattered over the streets, causing an unpleasant smell. Due to the lack of owners’ unions, some Iao Hon buildings are full of flies, cockroaches, rats and even human excrement. While attributing the cause of these conditions to historical factors, the lawmaker admitted that the habits of the residents are another cause.