Team members prepare for The Londoner’s opening

More than 2,000 Sands China team members joined rallies at the Londoner Theatre Tuesday, as they gathered to prepare for the upcoming February 8 first-phase unveiling of The Londoner Macao.

The Londoner Macao’s opening team consists of more than 5,700 team members, according to the gaming operator. Among them, 25% have served the company for at least 10 years.

“The entire company is eagerly anticipating the launch of our newest themed destination – The Londoner Macao,” said Sands China president Wilfred Wong.

At The Londoner Macao, a “Be a Londoner Guide” programme has been introduced where the team members are able to gain knowledge about the new integrated resort at different stages, so as to provide guests with a “personalised experience.”

“The success of any of our integrated resorts is directly tied to the dedication of our hard-working team members, who bring our properties to life each day,” Wong said in his speech.

The bold British-themed reimagining of the Sands Cotai Central integrated resort represents an investment of USD1.9 billion (MOP 15.2 billion), and will open progressively throughout 2021.

At the rallies, Wong also delivered a tribute to Las Vegas Sands and Sands China Ltd. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon G. Adelson, who passed away January 11.