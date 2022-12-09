Techno-cultural Dance Drama “MGM Awakening Lion” Proudly Returns this December

The techno-cultural Dance Drama “MGM Awakening Lion”, jointly presented by MGM and Guangzhou Song and Dance Theatre under Guangzhou Cultural Development Group Co. Ltd, will return to the stage of MGM Theater on December 23 to 25, roaring for the spirit of lion dance with the rousing rhythm of beating drums.

Premiere in MGM Theater last year, “MGM Awakening Lion” showcases the essence of Lingnan culture with bold innovations, which has gained great reputations among Macau locals and tourists. “MGM Awakening Lion” is an adaptation from “Awakening Lion”, the dance drama that won the most prominent dance award in China – the China Dance Lotus Awards, which has been performed for over 200 times across China. Being the first show outside of Mainland China, “MGM Awakening Lion” is re-arranged and tailor-made according to the cutting-edge technology and the world’s largest permanent indoor LED screen in MGM Theater, integrating theatrical technologies with intangible cultural elements of Lingnan, including the lion dance, Southern Fist (Nanquan) and dance performance. Seamlessly merging virtual and reality, the show is truly a one-of-a-kind visually stimulating extravaganza.

The repertoire of “MGM Awakening Lion” is based on the awakening of a nation expressed in traditional culture. The ethnic dance drama depicts the journey of transformation of two lion dancers in the face of love and hates along with the dilemma between family and the nation, reflecting the spirit of perseverance of the Cantonese people. In view of delivering the top-notch performance at MGM Theater, the crew has been ardently practicing for the show over the past three years and has undergone a series of enhancements in terms of character styling, background videos, stage props, choreography, and the use of music. The splendid 70-minute show presents a breath-taking cinematic performance that wholly immerses with the theater stage. It truly embraces cultural confidence and proudly lives out the popular proverb among Chinese Lingnan communities, “wherever there are Chinese, there are lion dances”, while telling good stories of the Chinese nation.

“MGM Awakening Lion” will run from December 23 to 25. The show is honored to have the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Macao Government Tourism Office, and Cultural Affairs Bureau as its supporting units; and it is co-produced by the Publicity Department of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Guangzhou Municipal Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, Guangzhou Cultural Development Group Co. Ltd and MGM. Tickets will be available for sale starting from December 8 on MGM’s official website at mgm.mo, as well as Damai.cn, Macau Ticketing Network and selected travel agencies. Price per ticket starts from MOP280.