Teens propose sustainable city mascot in CESL Asia contest

CESL Asia and the Macau Youth Art Association recently co-organized the “CESL Asia Social Investment Initiative Teen’s Design Contest 2022,” receiving more than 100 artworks as entries from students aged 12 to 17.

Themed “Sustainable City Mascot,” the competition invited Macau to design a “creative and meaningful Mascot that personifies what a sustainable city represents [to become] its ambassador,” according to a statement CESL Asia issued.

“We could see that many of the Mascots submitted in this contest were created using digital graphics. This provided an opportunity for teenagers to experiment with technology in the art fields,” the judges remarked.

The Golden Creative Award was awarded to Wong Hou (Escola Hou Kong), the Golden Visual Award to Lam Nok Hei (Escola Secundária Lou Hau), and the Silver Creative Award to Wong Si Weng (Colégio de Santa Rosa de Lima – Secção Chinesa).

The Silver Visual Award was given to Cheok Ka Him (Escola Secundária Lou Hau), and the Bronze Award to Yang Qi Cheng (Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School). Thirty Merit Awards and the Online Popularity Award were also awarded.

António Trindade, president and CEO of CESL Asia, hopes this contest encouraged students to explore the key concepts of lifestyle urban sustainability (Business Diversification, Eco-Innovation, Eco-Friendly Technological Solutions, Renewable Energy, Inclusion and Sustainable Food).

CESL Asia Social Investment Initiative (CSII) regularly organizes social welfare activities in different fields, namely children and youth education, inclusive sports, environmental protection and public welfare, aiming to invest in local talent development and other activities that contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive community. Staff Reporter