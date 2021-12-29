Telecommunications, antique cars: Coutinho seeks answers from gov’t

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho has criticized the gov’t for delays in establishing the so-called “convergence license for telecommunications,” which will allow competitors to enter in the market which has been monopolized by local telecommunications company, CTM.

The lawmaker accuses the government of stalling the inevitable process of establishing the convergence license that would allow other players to join the market and use public assets. The delay benefits CTM by preserving a communications monopoly that has lasted for decades.

Coutinho is demanding answers from the government on the reason for the constant delays in the implementation of the convergence license, which would become the basis for the establishment of the future 5G network.

In a separate inquiry delivered to the Legislative Assembly on Monday, the same lawmaker called on the government to implement a special regime to manage the antique and historical motorized vehicles. Coutinho argues that vehicles of antique and historical value in Macau are a potential advantage in the economic diversification of the city. He is calling for a special regime for the registration and issuing of license plates, and for the regular vehicle inspections to fill the current “legal vacuum.”

Under the proposed regime, the lawmaker also calls on the government to establish exemptions for the payment of road tax and other benefits for all vehicles older than 20 years which do not travel more than 500 kilometers per year.

Pereira Coutinho noted the historical value as well as the attraction for tourists that such vehicles have through their appearance in exhibitions, parades, and events.

In Macau, there are several groups interested in antique vehicles, of which Macau Vintage Vehicle Culture Association (MVV) is one of the most active, participating in and holding several events annually.

In an interview with the Times, the chairman of the MVV, Eddie Lam said that the association had [at the time] over 100 members aged from their early 20s to their late 70s.

According to Lam, there are over 300 vehicles of historical interest in Macau, some of which are rare or unique in Asia or even worldwide.