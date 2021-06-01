Tender for HZMB sewage plant to commence by early 2022

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) affirmed that the government is striving to invite tenders for the construction of a new sewage treatment plant on the artificial island of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HZMB) from the end of this year to early 2022.

The DSPA is now working on the tender documents for the project, DSPA director Tam Vai Man said in a written reply to a query by lawmaker Lei Chan U.

Earlier, Lei indicated that the city’s capacity to handle sewage has not kept pace with the city’s development, resulting in deteriorating water quality surrounding Macau.

According to DSPA’s official website, the plan for building a sewage treatment plant at HZMB was first proposed by the government in 2016 as a long-term approach to tackle the growing amount of discharge and waste.

The construction of the new plant is expected to conclude in 2026 at the earliest. However, no details on the timeframe for construction have been released, Lei noted.

In response to this, Tam disclosed the expected timeframe for the tender process, but not the timeframe for construction.

The DSPA director also stated that the construction of another sewage treatment plant at Zone E1 will only be commenced if there is an identified need, as the speed of development and amount of sewage from Zones C, D, and E are relatively modest and can be handled by the current sewage treatment facilities at Cotai.