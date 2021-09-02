Tested residents receive text messages to take the NAT

Some re sidents have reportedly received text messages from authorities requiring that they take a Covid-19 test, despite these residents having been already tested.

According to sources, the individuals have received a message noting that they haven’t been tested and demanding that they go to a paid nucleic acid test station.

“Since you have not taken Covid-19 test within the stipulated period, your health code is now yellow. Please go for self-paid testing immediately […] or else you shall be subject to medical observation at a designated venue for 14 days under relevant regulation,” the message reads.

The Health Bureau system was down a few times last night, making it difficult for those wishing to submit an inquiry regarding the text messages they had received.

Yesterday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced that citizens who wish to obtain information or clarification, besides inquiring by telephone (2870 0800), email (info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo) or text message (63337492), can also use the online platform for seeking information and support that was set up by the authorities.

The platform can be accessed using the following link: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq.

The second citywide mass testing for Covid-19 came to an end by 3 p.m. yesterday. All tests have returned negative results.

645,230 people were tested under the scheme, while 44,536 underwent paid tests.

Authorities remind residents that if they are unable to take the nucleic acid test by the set deadline, their health code will be changed to yellow.

Under the law, they may be refused entry to public buildings and the use of public transport, and it may be impossible for them to leave the Macau SAR.