Testing underway for bus recording devices

Some of the city’s public buses are currently equipped with voice recording devices, but Director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT) Lam Hin San says that the authority has no intention of establishing new laws to regulate voice recordings inside buses, according to a report by TDM.

Yesterday, Lam made some comments on various bus-related topics, including bus recording devices.

The new bus contract between the government and bus companies requires buses to be equipped with voice recording devices. According to Lam, some buses are already equipped with voice recording devices and these devices are being tested currently.

From the perspective of the transport authority, installing voice recording devices inside buses is meant to enhance safety and to record what is happening inside the vehicles. As a result, the purpose of installing voice recording devices inside public buses is different from equipping taxis with a recording system. Thus the transport authority has no intention, at the current stage, of establishing laws for bus recording devices.

The operation of bus recording devices must comply with the city’s personal data protection law.

Meanwhile, bus company TCM will only officially use the recording devices after approval is received from the personal data protection authority. The new bus contract will come into effect on January 1, and it is uncertain whether the operation of bus recording devices will start on the same day.

Each bus will be equipped with six recording devices. All the collected data will be retained by the bus company and will be erased every 10 days.