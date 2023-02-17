The Londoner garners Five-Star Awards in Forbes Guide

The Londoner Macao has been honoured by Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards, achieving Five-Star Ratings for both The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court in their first year of operation. Grant Chum, COO, Sands China Ltd., said: “We are delighted to have received this fantastic recognition for The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court from Forbes Travel Guide, the gold standard in global luxury hospitality.” The Grand Suites and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao have been awarded Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star designation again this year. Cantonese restaurant Zi Yat Heen was awarded the Five-Star designation for the first time.

Macao One Account update from tomorrow

The Macao One Account will be adding new functionalities from tomorrow (February 18), the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) reported.

The new updated version (5.3.9) will include new features such as the application for “travel documents” and “proof of life,” among other electronic services.

The SAFP noted that to enjoy the new functionalities, citizens will have to update the application to the new version. Following the release of the update, users will need to log on to the system again by entering their usernames and passwords.