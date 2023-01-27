The market is ‘healthier’ without junkets, Wilfred Wong says

Sands China Limited (SCL) president and executive director Wilfred Wong thinks the local gaming market is now “healthier” without the gaming promoters, also known as junkets, but that it will not reach the same level as before the pandemic.

“The junkets are no longer there. We are relying mainly on mass and premium mass [markets]. So, the GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue) is healthy but not at the same level as before the pandemic,” Wong told TDM during an interview.

The SCL president also expressed optimism about the group’s performance in 2023, noting the recovery might happen earlier than expected.

“I think the trend is healthy, and we are optimistic about the results because the pandemic is over, and Macau is a preferred destination for tourism. So, we are quite happy with what’s happened. It’s probably happening faster than expected,” he said.

Taking advantage of Macau’s border reopening, SCL will this year focus on the resumption of non-gaming entertainment. It will also be a push forward for sports and large-scale events, which the reopening of the Hong Kong border has made more possible, said Wong.

The border reopening has also contributed to a business recovery of about 50% of the one seen before the pandemic, according to figures aired by Wong.

Such optimism is grounded in the fact that during this week’s lunar new year holidays, the group’s hotel occupancy has reached maximum capacity, he said.