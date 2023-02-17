The Phoenix 1050M Sand

2023-02-18 | Sat | 14:35

Happy Cat is my pick for this Saturday’s sand meeting. He did well in all his sand outings, although this time he draw barrier eight which is not ideal, but I am willing to pick him as my best bet of the day. There is no reason why that he should not do well again, Happy Cat is the best horse to get his C&D chance here under no weight . He should prove hard to catch. Expect he can return to his best sand consistent form for he is capable of collecting another win over this sort of racing condition.

Race 2 Horse no. 9 Happy Cat Win & Place bets