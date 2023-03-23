Thinktank: Reform of HK, Macau office sets milestone for SARs’ stability

The reform of the central leadership structure for Hong Kong and Macau affairs highlights the importance of the work on both SARs’ affairs in national strategy, said Tu Haiming, Hong Kong member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

In an opinion piece for media outlet China Daily, Tu said that the move is slated to “go a long way to pooling strength from all sides to ensure the full and accurate implementation of ‘One country, two systems’, setting a milestone in the course of maintaining long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau.”

Just a few days after the conclusion of China’s Two Sessions, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council has established the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the Central Committee and will no longer retain the separate Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council.

The changes imply the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office will answer to the party’s Central Committee instead of the State Council, according to an institutional reform proposal.

“In a nutshell, the central authorities’ work on Hong Kong and Macau affairs is a matter of great national significance; and it makes perfect sense for the central leadership to put in more effort and pay more attention to this area,” said Tu, who is also the chairman of Hong Kong New Era Development Thinktank.

The reform plan emphasizes “investigation, research, coordination and supervision” in describing the responsibilities of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee. In particular, to ensure effective “coordination and supervision,” there is a need for the Party to strengthen its leadership over Hong Kong and Macau.

Therefore, Tu noted that although Hong Kong and Macau have their own advantages, “they are small economies that need the strong support of the motherland in their socioeconomic development.”

“The establishment of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee will surely benefit the practice of ‘One country, two systems’ and the development of Hong Kong and Macau.”

Tu said that businesses from Hong Kong and Macau may face challenges when entering the mainland market. Yet, with the new work office in place, “companies from the two SARs will be given greater support in tapping into the mainland market.” Staff Reporter