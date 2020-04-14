Three Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital

Three patients who were diagnosed with Covid-19 during a second wave of infections in the city were recently discharged from the Conde São Januário Hospital (CHCSJ) and are now in recovery quarantine at the Public Health Clinical Center.

One of them is a male local resident. In accordance with the Contagious Disease Prevention and Control Law, his medical bills will be borne by the government.

Another is a male Filipino non-resident worker and has been billed MOP18,000. The third recovered patient is a male tourist from Spain and who has been charged MOP44,000. The Health Bureau did not disclose whether the latter two have already settled their bills.

The local resident is the youngest of the three. He was in New York between December 2, 2019 and March 24, 2020. During his stay, he developed a fever on March 14 and 15. Upon arriving in Macau on March 25, he was intercepted at the border and brought to the CHCSJ for testing. He spent 19 days in hospital, the shortest hospital stay for any Macau Covid-19 patient so far.

The 31-year-old Filipino non-resident worker was returning to Macau from his home country on March 16. He was diagnosed and hospitalized without pneumonia symptoms two days later. He was treated for 26 days in hospital and was considered recovered after two Covid-19 tests conducted on April 9 and 11 came back negative.

The Spanish tourist is 47 years old. He arrived in Macau on March 16, flying from Spain and stopping over in Russia and Beijing. His fever was detected at the local airport and he was diagnosed that same day, showing respiratory symptoms. He spent 28 days in hospital. AL