Three new Covid-19 cases in just hours

Macau has confirmed three new cases of imported Covid-19 infections within a matter of hours.

The 22nd and latest case involves a 44-year-old male resident of Macau who departed Dublin on March 21 to travel to Hong Kong via Frankfurt.

Yesterday afternoon, he arrived at the Macau border post via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge where, due to symptoms of runny nose, he was transported to the public hospital. A nucleic acid test showed that the man had developed pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

The health authorities said in the early hours of today that more information will be disclosed later.

Hours earlier, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center reported on the 21st case of Covid-19 infection, involving a 19-year-old female resident who returned to Macau last Wednesday.

The 20th patient, confirmed just hours before the 21st, concerns a 20-year-old Macau resident of Portuguese nationality, who is a student in the United Kingdom. The patient returned to Macau on March 17.