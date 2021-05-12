Three large MICE events to be held by June

Three large conferences – mainly corporate conferences – will be held in Macau by the end of June, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) announced in a statement.

It is estimated that over 8,000 people will attend the conferences and it is expected that this will “boost the peripheral industries such as retail, catering and hotels, and stimulate the economic recovery of the community.”

IPIM said that the organiser will follow the epidemic prevention guidelines issued by the Health Bureau to ensure that the events are conducted in compliance with the current epidemic prevention measures of Macau.

Moreover, in order to capitalise on the cross-departmental and cross-industry synergistic effects, IPIM will work hand in hand with the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and industry and commerce associations of various districts to organize and arrange community tours during the events

MICE events can bring visitors with higher spending power into Macau and stimulate local market. The per capita spending of tourists who participated in MICE events in Macau in 2020 was MOP 3,117, which is 1.5 times that of general visitors and 1.4 times that of individual travellers (independent visitors).

In the future, IPIM said that it will continue to work in tandem with the MICE industry to introduce more MICE projects on a diverse range of themes. LV