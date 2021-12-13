Three Macau teams to compete in Asia-Pacific Huawei ICT Competition

Nine students, representing three teams who won the Huawei ICT Competition in Macau, will step up to compete with elite students from the Asia-Pacific region.

The Macau contest concluded over the weekend, with 72 students competing in the final showdown. Aiming to elevate elite skills in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT), the competition comprised two categories: the Cloud Track and the Internet Track. Three teams from each category were awarded prizes.

The teams from the University of Macau and the Macau Polytechnic Institute garnered two awards each, while those from the Macau University of Science and Technology and the City University of Macau each won a prize.

These students will now compete further with elite students in the region.

This year’s event was co-organized by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM) and the Association for Promotion of Science and Technology of Macau.

Speaking at the Macau final, Li Yingjie, general manager of Huawei Enterprise BG – Macau, said that ICT has a key role to play in the development of a smart and digital future. He added that the development of the technology relies on the existence of talent.

Dr Shuen Ka Hung, director-general of the CPTTM, said that the center has been encouraging local students to align themselves with regional and global standards by participating in various competitions.

The competition targets higher education students and aims to foster international-level competition and intellectual exchanges. Students are expected to grow their ICT knowledge, practices, and innovation. AL