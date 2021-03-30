Three men blackmailed after nude video chat, with the youngest aged 16

Three men were recently blackmailed after conducting a nude video chat with acquaintances, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday, with the youngest victim being only 16 years old.

At about 6pm on March 26, a local male teenage student was contacted online by an unknown woman and invited to a video call about an hour later. They conducted three intermittent calls, with each lasting for about 10 minutes. In total, they spent about 30 minutes on the calls.

During the calls, both parties agreed to undress and conduct the call while naked.

Subsequently, the woman contacted the teenager again, saying that she had recorded the video calls in which he was nude and sent one of the clips to him.

The woman blackmailed him for MOP20,000’s worth of online game vouchers and instructed the teenager to send the activation code of the vouchers back. If the student refused to do as instructed, the woman threatened to send the clips to the victim’s friends.

The victim reported the case to the PJ at 8:22pm on the same day, and did not pay the woman.

In a separate case, a male non-resident worker from Vietnam, surnamed Tran and aged 29 years, fell into a similar trap on March 24, although the case was only reported to the police two days later.

At 8pm on March 24, the man was contacted by an unknown woman over an instant messaging system. They then conducted three separate video chats, with all of which done while undressed.

The victim reported to the police that he did not feel he had been coerced to undress.

Following the calls, the woman told the man that she had recorded clips from the nude video calls, and sent him a link that connected to one of the clips.

She demanded the man to pay her in the form of online game vouchers. Otherwise, she claimed she would send the clips to people on his contact list.

The victim bought vouchers worth MOP1,332 at a nearby convenient store and sent the activation code to the woman. Afterwards, he got a call from an unknown man, who demanded the victim buy an extra MOP5,000 worth of vouchers before he would delete the clips. The victim bought MOP2,664 worth of the vouchers because he had insufficient funds for the full amount.

Later, the suspect called Tran’s family in Vietnam and revealed to them the nude video calls. The victim thus felt pressured to buy another MOP2,931 of vouchers. However, he decided to report the case to the police afterwards.

The third man, aged 31 years, surnamed Cheng, who works as a casino croupier, disclosed to the police that he was blackmailed in a similar plot on March 21. After conducting nude video calls with an unknown woman, he was asked for MOP10,000 in online game vouchers. He reported the case immediately to the police.