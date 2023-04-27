Three men detained for illegally selling WTT Champions ticket

Three mainland men were

suspected of selling tickets for the WTT Champions Macao 2023, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported. According to the PJ, the Sports Bureau reported that the mainland men were spotted selling tickets outside the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. A total of five tickets worth MOP500, and one worth MOP300 were reportedly sold. They admitted that they hoped to sell them at a higher price, but denied that they had successfully sold them. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office.

Related