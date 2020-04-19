Three more Covid-19 patients discharged after recovery

Three more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection and been transferred to recovery quarantine, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center announced.

In the order of diagnosis, they are the 34th, 39th and 43rd cases in the city. Including these three cases, a total of 20 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Macau.

This group includes the city’s youngest Covid-19 patient, a nine-year-old local female resident. She recovered much earlier, according to the Response and Coordination Center, but was not discharged immediately because her guardian, also under medical care, had not yet fully recovered. She was discharged yesterday after her father had also recovered from the disease.

Both of them returned from the Philippines through Hong Kong on March 17 and arrived in Macau on March 18. They were diagnosed with Covid-19 during home quarantine. The father has been hospitalized for 25 days and the daughter 21 days.

The other recovered patient is a 53-year-old female Macau resident who visited Lisbon, Portugal in February. She departed for Hong Kong on March 30, taking a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight, before returning to Macau on the next day. She stayed in the hospital for 17 days, demonstrating the fastest recovery. AL