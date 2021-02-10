Three more deceased cats found

Three deceased cats were found in an alley at Iao Hon yesterday, the same area where animal rights groups initially reported the findings of three deceased cats last week.

In a statement, Albano Martins, former president of of Anima, said that one of the bodies was nearly decomposed.

Anima has informed the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM).

IAM said in a statement last night that, following the report from Anima, the bureau attended the scene with the security police to follow up. A body was taken back to the bureau for autopsy and sent to police for investigation.

IAM urges the public not to dispose any evidence of suspected animal cruelty or animal carcasses with an unknown cause of death by themselves.

Moreover, seven cats have been rescued and collected by IAM at the site.

All cats rescued yesterday will be moved to Cat’s Paradise after one week in IAM’s care.

Previously, Anima issued a statement on the discovery of three deceased cats, noting that they were following the case closely to avoid “it resulting in another closed case.”

The group was referring to a similar case less than a month ago, where the bodies of five cats which were suspected to have died after falling from height at the Ocean Gardens residential development in Taipa. LV