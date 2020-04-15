Three new entry requirements adopted to protect flight crews

As of yesterday, people attempting to fly to Macau must meet three new criteria in order to board their flight, Dr Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has now confirmed.

The first criterion concerns the nationality of the passenger. Holders of passports issued by mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan will be able to board a flight bound for Macau as the city is barring entry of people holding passports issued from outside of the greater China region.

Secondly, travelers must present a medical certificate issued within the past seven days, certifying their Covid-19 negative result.

Thirdly, body temperature must be measured before boarding. Anyone with a temperature over the permitted threshold will not be allowed on the flight.

Leong stressed that airlines operating routes to Macau have been notified of the measures. The airlines will conduct the measures on the Health Bureau’s (SSM) behalf.

The new measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of flight crews and passengers, Leong explained.

Following a previous question raised by the Times with respect to obtaining crucial medication not accessible in Macau, a journalist inquired during yesterday’s press conference about who will have the final say in facilitating the mailing of medication from elsewhere, for instance, Hong Kong.

The journalist cited a member of the public who reported that they had been passed around several bureaus but was ultimately unable to obtain any information about how to legally send medication into the city.

Dr Lo Iek Long, medical director at the Conde São Januário Hospital (CHCSJ), appeared to suggest the public seek help at hospitals wherever possible, because health professionals should be consulted when medication is used.

“Because health conditions vary from time to time, taking medicine in the absence of a clinical consultation may not be advisable,” the medical director said.

Lo also said that the local health authority is fully prepared to address residents’ medical needs.

As there was no representative from the Macao Customs Service, the Public Security Police Force tried to provide some information, disclosing that discussions are in progress regarding the matter.

Speculation is spreading online that the city’s schools will resume next month. As the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau did not send representatives to the daily press conference, the online speculation was not addressed. The CDC coordinator denied that the SSM has been meeting with the education bureau.

However, the CHCSJ medical director stressed that the government would not “hide any information.” He estimated that the absence of information was due to the early stage of the planning and need to develop contingencies.

“Usually when the government draws plans, it will have communications with external stakeholders and other concerned parties,” the medical director explained. “It is very likely the speculation has come from these different sources.”

He stressed that the government will take the whole picture into account when making any updates to policies in action. It will also make relevant announcements in due course.

Guangzhou has recently seen hundreds of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. When questioned whether Macau is facing similar risks, the CHCSJ medical director said the risk is not significant.

He explained that there are other measures in place in addition to testing to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. Lo added that no single measure can be said to work all of the time, but a combination of measures significantly reduced the chances of another outbreak.

On the other hand, he explained, it cannot be estimated when current measures, particularly those relating to border entry, can be lifted, because the global health condition is changing every day.